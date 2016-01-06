(Adds details of forecast, context, new incentives)
SAO PAULO Jan 6 Auto sales in Brazil are
expected to fall in 2016 for the fourth year in a row, national
dealership association Fenabrave forecast on Wednesday,
accumulating a 36 percent drop since 2012 as the country plunges
deeper into recession.
Fenabrave projected a 5.9 percent drop in car and light
truck sales and a 2.8 percent decline for bus and heavy truck
sales this year, following plunges of 25.6 percent and 45.5
percent in 2015, respectively.
Brazil's auto industry has idled assembly lines and fired
one in 10 workers over the past 12 months, but inventories still
climbed to nearly 300,000 unsold vehicles, enough to cover 50
days of sales, according to Fenabrave.
The government, which cut back industrial stimulus in recent
years as it struggled to shore up the federal budget, has little
fiscal firepower but is working on novel forms of incentive for
car buyers, said Fenabrave President Alarico Assumpção Junior.
He said the government may approve a program this month to
encourage owners of cars older than 15 years and trucks older
than 30 years to trade in their used vehicles for new ones.
Assumpção Junior said there would be no direct subsidies
from the federal government and gave no details about financing
for the government plan, which he said could help to sell
500,000 new cars per year, or a fifth of the current market.
The National Transportation Confederation has advocated in
recent weeks for a national fleet renewal fund financed by a
surcharge on all car owners similar to a universally mandated
insurance fee.
President Dilma Rousseff is looking for ways to stimulate
Brazil's ailing economy without relaxing her government's
austerity drive.
Brazil's economy is expected to contract 3 percent in 2016
after shrinking nearly 4 percent last year, its worst two-year
stretch in over a century, as a political crisis and corruption
scandal batter consumer and business confidence.
Brazil entered last year as one of the world's five biggest
auto markets and is still a major base of operations for Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG,
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
But tight credit, rising unemployment and a cloud of
economic uncertainty has spooked car buyers. The crisis
shuttered about 1,000 car dealers last year and another 600
could close this year, according to Fenabrave.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing and additional
reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)