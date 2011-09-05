* Auto plants use holidays to suspend production

* Dealerships see rising stock as supply-demand mismatch

* Carmaker association reports Aug data on Thursday

By Alberto Alerigi Jr

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Carmakers in Brazil are throttling back production due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Latin America's largest economy after a red-hot first half of the year.

Brazil's booming auto market has been key for the world's biggest automakers in recent years, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

However those same carmakers are showing signs of backing off in Brazil, where a credit-fueled boom has stretched many households to their borrowing limit.

Volkswagen is the latest auto maker to announce suspended production at one of its factories, stopping a plant producing 810 units daily in Parana for a local holiday, according to the Metalworkers' Union of Greater Curitiba.

Fiat has given workers at a Minas Gerais factory two days off for the holiday, citing an adjustment to the mix of its inventory and maintenance at the plant.

Ford says it has granted 10 days of holiday to 1,300 of 1,600 workers at a factory in Sao Paulo state in order to "adjust inventories to the level of market demand," with staggered holidays beginning in the second half of the month.

At General Motors, 300 workers returned on Monday from 15 days of holidays at an 8,000-person plant in Sao Paulo state, which produced 1,500 fewer vehicles in the period.

GM also suspended production at a Rio Grande do Sul factory on two Saturdays in August, with plans to hold off output two Saturdays this month as part of "small adjustments to adapt to market demand," the company said.

The adjustments come after robust output in the first half, when the carmakers opened extra shifts at several plants to keep up with smoldering demand.

The national automakers' association Anfavea reports August sales and output data on Thursday. The industry group for car dealerships, Fenabrave, already reported on Friday that auto sales slipped 0.44 percent last month from a year before.

Reporting the data, Fenabrave President Sergio Reze said there was a mismatch between supply and demand, leading dealerships to close the month with 40 days' stock on hand, instead of the optimal 21 days' inventory. (Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Carol Bishopric)