BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Sales decline from August but rise vs yr ago
* From Jan through Sept sales up 7.22 pct
SAO PAULO Oct 3 Sales of new cars, buses and trucks in Brazil fell in September from the previous month, the industry group representing car dealerships said on Monday.
Dealerships sold 311,683 units, down 4.79 percent from August, according to Sao Paulo-based industry group Fenabrave. But September sales were up 1.51 percent from the same month last year.
From January through September, sales totaled 2,682,445 units, up 7.22 percent from the same period last year.
Brazil, a country of 190 million where the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Inae Riveras; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Aviat Networks announces second quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62 percent of revenue