By Maria Carolina Marcello and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) will invest 3.7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in Brazil to double its production by 2015, Trade and Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a report that Volkswagen AG(VOWG.DE) is also negotiating with authorities to build a $2 billion factory in Brazil -- the latest foreign automaker looking to raise local output after a tax increase on imported cars.

Brazil said in September it would raise a tax on autos with less than 65 percent local content in a move to support local manufacturing jobs amid a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy. [ID:nN1E79J1MY]

Several automakers have since confirmed plans for new production in the country, including Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and Renault SA (RENA.PA) and China's JAC Motors. [ID:nN1E7950GE] [ID:nN1E7940KK]

Peugeot's top executive in Latin America, Carlos Gomes, told reporters in Brasilia the company aimed to increase its capacity to 300,000 vehicles.

Gomes also said Peugeot would launch eight new models in Brazil and expand its network of dealerships.

Earlier on Wednesday, newspaper Valor Economico reported that Volkswagen and Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco are finalizing a deal to build a factory there, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The company wants a 2 billion reais ($1.12 billion), 30-year loan from state development banks BNDES to seal the deal, Valor added.

An announcement on the investment is likely on Nov. 8, Valor noted, adding the new facility could produce as many as 200,000 subcompact vehicles a year. The model being considered for the factory is the Up! subcompact, which was introduced at a car fair in Frankfurt this year, Valor added.

Calls made to the Sao Paulo-based Brazil media office of Volkswagen were not immediately answered.

($1=1.77 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Andre Grenon)