SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Automobile production in Brazil recovered slightly in October from a September plunge while sales extended their decline, reinforcing signs of a slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy.

Sales of new vehicles in Brazil sank 10 percent in October from September, according to data released by industry group Anfavea on Monday. Production edged up 1.7 percent from a nearly 20 percent plunge in September, but was still down almost 10 percent from October of 2010.

The weak numbers follow a worse-than-expected drop in industrial output in September, due in large part to falling auto output as carmakers idled production lines on overstocked inventories. [ID:nN1E7950BF] [ID:nN1E79U16T]

Brazil's economy has been slowing from breakneck growth of 7.5 percent last year, its fastest pace in 24 years. Analysts see more modest growth this year of around 3.2 percent and have warned of lower revisions after recent data.

Automakers in Brazil produced about 265,600 vehicles in October -- their third worst month this year.

The slowdown comes as global carmakers, who have long relied on Brazil for growth, face stiff competition from newer Asian rivals as well as government demands for new investment if they want to avoid a steep tax hike in December. [ID:nN1E79J1MY]

Nonetheless, Anfavea said it raised its outlook for growth in auto exports for 2011, forecasting year-on-year growth of 7.6 percent to 540,000 units worth $15.2 billion. It did not state what its prior forecast was.

Brazil, a country of 190 million where the middle class has grown 25 percent in the past decade, is a key market for the world's top automakers, such as Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

Fiat led the market with 57,130 autos sold, compared to 60,473 in September. VW sold 53,694 units in October, slipping from 59,482 last month.

GM reported 49,820 autos sold, down from 53,677 in September, while Ford sold 22,740 units, versus 25,483 a month before.

