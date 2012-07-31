BRIEF-Essa Pharma reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Essa Pharma provides business update and announces financial results for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil is not currently planning to extend a tax break for the auto industry beyond August, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Todd Benson in Sao Paulo; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage:
* MX Gold Corp . Signs loi to acquire a 50% interest in the Durango smelter project in Mexico