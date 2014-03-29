BRASILIA, March 28 An Avianca Airlines passenger
jet safely made an emergency landing in Brasilia on Friday after
its front landing gear failed to deploy, authorities said.
None of the 49 passengers and crew of five on the Fokker 100
jet were injured when the plane landed on its rear wheels before
lowering the nose onto the runway, the Brazilian Air Force said.
Airport fire crews foamed the plane to prevent fire.
The pilot calmly declared an emergency and circled the
Brazilian capital to shed fuel and lower the weight of the
aircraft, according to a recording of his conversation with the
control tower played on Globo News television channel.
"The plane suffered a hydraulic problem and the front
landing gear did not open, so the pilot did a belly landing," an
Air Force spokesman said.
Avianca Brazil, which has grown rapidly in the Brazilian
market by opening regional routes, is owned by the Synergy Group
controlled by Brazilian airline entrepreneur German Efromovich.
Efromovich also owns Colombian airline Avianca,
which has joined Taca of El Salvador to form conglomerate
AviancaTaca, one of Latin America's leading carriers.
The emergency landing closed one of Brasilia's two runways,
delaying flights into Brazil's fourth largest airport.
