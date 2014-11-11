SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's biggest airline, TAM, plans to choose an aircraft for under served regional routes by March, an executive told journalists on Tuesday, putting off an order that could benefit domestic planemaker Embraer.

Marco Antonio Bologna, chief executive of TAM, the local unit of regional powerhouse Latam Airlines Group, said "ideally" the airline would like next-generation aircraft seating up to 100 passengers.

Bologna said in June that TAM planned to order 20 regional jets by the end of 2014. Last year, executives said the airline was deciding between Embraer jets and turboprop planes made by ATR to expand its fleet. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alden Bentley)