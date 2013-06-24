SAO PAULO, June 24 Azul Linhas Aéreas
Brasileiras SA, Brazil's third-biggest airline, is considering
postponing an initial public offering scheduled as early as next
month due to adverse market conditions, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
The company, which planned to sell stock in a so-called
primary offering, with shareholders partially exiting their
stake in the company through a so-called secondary offering,
could resume the plan later in the year should turmoil in global
financial markets ease, said the source, who declined to be
cited because the decision remains private.
An official announcement could come within a week or so, the
source said.
The total size of the transaction was expected to reach
about 1 billion reais ($450 million), sources told Reuters
recently. Azul hired the investment banking units of Banco
Santander Brasil, Banco do Brasil SA,
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Morgan Stanley & Co
to handle the deal.