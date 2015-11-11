New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA confirmed on Wednesday the death of Marco Antonio Rossi, the top executive at the insurance unit of the country's second-largest private lender, in a plane crash a day earlier.
Lúcio Flávio Condurú de Oliveira, who led Bradesco Seguros' life insurance and retirement business, was also killed, Bradesco said in a statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.