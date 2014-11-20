BRASILIA Nov 20 The newly created joint venture
between Banco do Brasil and card payment processor
Cielo SA plans to expand by reaching deals with other
banks and card issuers, Cielo's chief executive said on
Thursday.
The joint venture, announced on Wednesday after nearly a
year of talks, is worth 11.6 billion reais, according to a
securities filing. It will manage Banco do Brasil's Ourocard
debit and credit card payments.
"We will actively seek deals with other banks, other
issuers, other potential partners to diversify the revenue
sources of this new company," Cielo CEO Romulo de Mello Dias
said in a conference call with journalists.
The name of the new company and its chief executive are yet
to be decided, Dias said. The joint venture, which had a
pro-forma net income of 578 million reais ($225 million) in the
12 months through September, needs approval by the central bank
and Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil is Brazil's biggest bank by
assets and Cielo is the country's No. 1 card payment processor.
There are no plans for a stock offering at the moment, but
that could be considered in the future, Dias added.
The transaction will increase Cielo's net-debt-to EBITDA
ratio to 1.6, from 0.5 percent previously. After the deal is
approved, Cielo's board will vote to reduce mandatory dividend
payment to 30 percent from the current 50 percent of earnings.
"That does not mean it will be lower forever. But we have to
deal with the new debt the company is taking," Dias said.
Brazil's stock market is closed on Thursday due to a local
holiday in Sao Paulo. Cielo shares last traded at 43.20 reais,
and Banco do Brasil shares last traded at 27.54 reais.
The deal comes as payment processors in Brazil brace for the
end of card brand exclusivity this year.
($1 = 2.5715 Brazilian reais)
