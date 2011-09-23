* System seen cutting cost of FX operations 70 pct

By Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's new currency-trading system should cut the cost banks, exchange houses and other foreign-exchange agents pay to conduct operations with Brazil's central bank by an average of 70 percent, a savings, the bank expects to be passed on to consumers.

The new system, which will begin operation on Oct. 3, should reduce the total cost of registering and clearing operations with the central bank -- which takes part in all legal foreign exchange transactions under Brazil's non-convertible currency regime -- to about 1.5 million reais a month ($817,000) from 5 million reais a month, Geraldo Magela the bank's top currency regulation official said.

Among the cost savings, users will be billed electronically rather than physically for their system usage, he said.

"Because the transaction costs will be lower, costs will have to be cut for the client too," Magela said. "As the central bank has done with other charges, this will stimulate price-comparison by users."

"We want to show information to clients," he added. "We want to present them with what was done with their work and the costs related to it. Those that can will offer the lowest fee to the client."

The new system cost 4.2 million reais and has been under development since March 2010 in partnership with the market.

The new "tool" is ready to begin operation in the primary currency market for exports, imports and financial transfers, Magela said.

"The system is ready and tested," he said.

LESS COMPLICATION

While the primary dealer market will begin using the system within weeks, the interbank market will start using the new exchange system starting on July 2.

Despite the delay, Magela said the system has already been tested at the country's large institutions.

"We are dealing with a series of problems," he said.

Among them is the need for all banks and other registered institutions using the system to operate through one company and not separate operating units, a decision made to allow the central bank to have a complete view of a financial institution's total foreign-exchange exposure.

Among the simplifications is the creation of a single foreign-exchange contract instead of the 10 that currently exist. The current contracts include separate agreements forms for exports, imports, financial transactions, foreign-exchange purchases, changes to existing contracts, currency sales and cancellations.

"What we've done is get rid of all of them," he said. "On the new system we will have a single contract for the sale and purchase of foreign exchange."