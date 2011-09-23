* System seen cutting cost of FX operations 70 pct
* C.bank wants savings passed on to FX clients
* Primary market to begin using system Oct. 3
* Interbank market expected to start system use in July
By Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's new currency-trading
system should cut the cost banks, exchange houses and other
foreign-exchange agents pay to conduct operations with Brazil's
central bank by an average of 70 percent, a savings, the bank
expects to be passed on to consumers.
The new system, which will begin operation on Oct. 3,
should reduce the total cost of registering and clearing
operations with the central bank -- which takes part in all
legal foreign exchange transactions under Brazil's
non-convertible currency regime -- to about 1.5 million reais a
month ($817,000) from 5 million reais a month, Geraldo Magela
the bank's top currency regulation official said.
Among the cost savings, users will be billed electronically
rather than physically for their system usage, he said.
"Because the transaction costs will be lower, costs will
have to be cut for the client too," Magela said. "As the
central bank has done with other charges, this will stimulate
price-comparison by users."
"We want to show information to clients," he added. "We
want to present them with what was done with their work and the
costs related to it. Those that can will offer the lowest fee
to the client."
The new system cost 4.2 million reais and has been under
development since March 2010 in partnership with the market.
The new "tool" is ready to begin operation in the primary
currency market for exports, imports and financial transfers,
Magela said.
"The system is ready and tested," he said.
LESS COMPLICATION
While the primary dealer market will begin using the system
within weeks, the interbank market will start using the new
exchange system starting on July 2.
Despite the delay, Magela said the system has already been
tested at the country's large institutions.
"We are dealing with a series of problems," he said.
Among them is the need for all banks and other registered
institutions using the system to operate through one company
and not separate operating units, a decision made to allow the
central bank to have a complete view of a financial
institution's total foreign-exchange exposure.
Among the simplifications is the creation of a single
foreign-exchange contract instead of the 10 that currently
exist. The current contracts include separate agreements forms
for exports, imports, financial transactions, foreign-exchange
purchases, changes to existing contracts, currency sales and
cancellations.
"What we've done is get rid of all of them," he said. "On
the new system we will have a single contract for the sale and
purchase of foreign exchange."
