* Morada was under bank scrutiny for irregularities
* Owners did not present viable recovery plan
(Adds details, background)
Oct 25 Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it
will liquidate the assets of Banco Morada, which it said was
insolvent and had violated legal norms.
The central bank, which in April said it would scrutinize
the books of the Rio de Janeiro-based bank due to
irregularities, said the controlling shareholders had not
presented a viable recovery plan.
Banco Morada has only one branch, and its total deposits as
of December 2010 represented only 0.01 percent of Brazilian
financial system assets and 0.03 percent of deposits, the
central bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Jeb Blount, writing by Brian
Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)