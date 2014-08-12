SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazil's biggest lender Banco do Brasil approved on Tuesday a partnership with Votorantim Financas to expand its businesses with focus on payroll deductible loans.

Banco do Brasil said in a securities filing that the subsidiary of Banco Votorantim will promote sales. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)