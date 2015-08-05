SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazilian companies this year
have filed the largest number of bankruptcy protection requests
on record, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on
Wednesday, the latest symptom of the nation's most severe
economic downturn in 25 years.
According to Serasa Experian's indicator of bankruptcies and
judicial recovery requests, a total 627 requests were filed
across Brazil in the first seven months of the year. That is the
largest such number since the enactment of a law on bankruptcy
proceedings in 2005.
During the same period last year, 476 bankruptcy protection
requests were filed, Serasa said in a report.
Small companies led the tally with 323 bankruptcy requests
in the period, followed by mid-sized firms with 174. About 130
large companies sought protection from creditors in the first
seven months, Serasa said.
The latter included big engineering companies involved in a
corruption scandal at state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA. Grupo Schahin SA, Galvão Engenharia SA
and two other rivals have filed for bankruptcy protection since
January as the scandal undercut their access to financing and
compounded the impact of a flagging economy and a slumping
currency.
Economists expect Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin
America, to shrink this year at the fastest pace in 25 years.
Companies across the country are grappling with dropping sales,
margin compression, the highest borrowing costs in nine years
and high dismissal costs, which will test their ability to stay
current on their financial obligations, Serasa said in the
report.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Peter
Galloway)