REFILE-WRAPUP 1-U.S. existing home sales rise to 10-year high
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, a sign of growing confidence in the economy.
* Central bank opens public hearing on implementation of Basel III
* Plan is to raise bank capital requirements to 13 pct from 11 pct
* Higher capital requirements to come into force in 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Brazil's central bank said on Friday it is opening public hearings on its plan to raise capital requirements for banks by 2017 to strengthen the financial system during periods of tight credit.
In its implementation of the so-called Basel III rules intended to make financial systems more robust in the face of liquidity shocks, the Brazilian central bank plans to raise banks' capital requirements from the present 11 percent to 13 percent in 2017.
The public hearings will last 90 days.
The implementation of Basel III rules for banks could become a driver for equities by triggering potential stock and bond sales as banks build their capital base, analysts say. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Aluisio Alves, Editing by Gary Crosse)
Feb 22 Creditors of Puerto Rico's sales tax authority have asked a federal court to prevent the U.S. territory from diverting the revenue that guarantees its debt to repay other investors, the latest volley in an escalating battle.