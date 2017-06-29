BRASILIA, June 29 Brazilian state lender Caixa
Econômica Federal will resume in coming days a low-rate mortgage
line that was shut down a month ago for lack of funds, Chief
Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Thursday, in an effort
to bolster a fragile economic recovery.
Occhi expects to offer around 2 billion reais ($605 million)
in so-called Pró-Cotista loans starting in July, supported by
federal funds originally earmarked for the Ministry of Cities,
he said at the sidelines of an event in Brasília.
The Pró-Cotista line of subsidized housing loans is among
the cheapest housing financing available in Brazil, financed by
resources drawn from workers severance fund FGTS. It offers
rates of 8.6 percent per year, compared with a central bank
benchmark rate of 10.25 percent.
($1 = 3.3072 reais)
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Andrew Hay)