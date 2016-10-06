SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazil's banking federation made a new two-year wage proposal on Thursday as the nation's longest strike by bank workers in 12 years dragged into an 11th round of negotiations.

The National Banking Federation proposed an annual wage increase of 8 percent, implying an inflation-adjusted gain of 1 percent, according to a statement from the nation's biggest banking industry union, the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região.

Food and child care allowances would also be raised between 10 percent and 15 percent this year, the union added.

The proposal also entails a 1 percent inflation-adjusted wage increase in 2017.

Workers will meet on Thursday to vote on the new proposal.

Usually banks and unions tussle over pay raises at this time every year, followed by short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt branch services. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Bernard Orr)