SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's private-sector lenders could take up some of the slack resulting from a decline in loan disbursements by state development bank BNDES this year as long as it was not a sharp drop, a senior executive at Espírito Santo Investment Bank said.

Alan do Amaral Fernandes, global head of project finance at ESIB, the investment banking unit of Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo SA, said credit from private-sector lenders as well as offerings of capital market instruments could help fill the void left by a BNDES pullback.

Analysts expect the BNDES loan book to end the year with total disbursements of about 150 billion reais ($63 billion) compared to a record 190 billion reais last year. BNDES is Brazil's largest source of long-term loans for companies and infrastructure projects.

"The biggest bottleneck for the future is that private banks will have to assume the void left by a BNDES pullback ... the bigger the pullback is, the tougher the impact (for banks)," Fernandes said in an interview on Thursday.

"BNDES has already signaled that its ability to obtain funding is approaching its limit."

His remarks highlight the relevance of BNDES in President Dilma Rousseff's plan to boost fixed capital investment in Latin America's largest economy. They also offer a contrasting view from other executives among Brazil's private-sector banks, who have for years complained that competition from BNDES crowds them out of corporate lending.

One qualm is that BNDES receives fresh capital from Brazil's National Treasury at below-market interest rates, and now accounts for about one-fourth of total corporate credit in Brazil. Fernandes said the presence of BNDES in project finance helps ease uncertainties related to funding.

SOCIAL PPP

Government officials recently have acknowledged the need to put the brakes on state-run lenders, which are expanding their loan books almost five times faster than private-sector rivals. Major rating companies are now assuming a more bearish tone on Brazil's credit rating due to the consequences of the increased use of state lenders to revive growth.

BNDES President Luciano Coutinho has repeatedly said this year that disbursements are likely to fall in 2014.

Creating an attractive environment for infrastructure may bolster Brazil's economy, which has struggled in the past three years. The country has the lowest investment ratio among Latin America's top economies despite getting the region's biggest chunk of direct investments and capital inflows.

Fernandes, however, said the outlook for project finance was promising despite the country's economic challenges.

ESIB is expanding from traditional project finance for roads, airports and railway projects into so-called social public-private partnerships to build prisons, hospitals and schools - an area with significant room for growth, he noted.

The social PPPs are becoming more attractive as deals are state-backed, helping improve risk perception over repayments, he said. "That myth that social PPPs were created to make unprofitable projects feasible is slowly being debunked," Fernandes said.

ESIB project finance bankers currently are working on a hospital project in the northern city of Manaus, in Brazil's Amazon Basin. The bank is also bidding for a similar project in São Paulo state, Brazil's wealthiest and most populous.

Projects in which ESIB's project finance division participated include the 12 billion real construction of the Santo Antonio hydropower dam in Brazil's Amazon, and a subway line in the city of São Paulo. It is eyeing potential business opportunities in public transport projects in the states of Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and Goiás.

ESIB has 1.2 billion reais in project finance loans, almost half of its 2.6 billion real loan book in Brazil, Fernandes added. In 2012, project finance accounted for 25 percent of ESIB's Brazilian unit profits.

($1 = 2.39 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Paul Simao)