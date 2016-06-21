SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian banks are prepared
to withstand a surge in the number of bankruptcy protection
filings, as their level of outstanding loan-loss provisions top
minimum regulatory thresholds, the president of industry group
Febraban said on Tuesday.
Shares of Brazil's largest listed banks slumped on concern a
decision by phone carrier Oi SA on Monday to seek creditor
protection would force lenders to raise loan-loss provisions
sharply. Banks are not facing serious shortcomings stemming from
corporate insolvencies, Febraban President Murilo Portugal said
at an event.
