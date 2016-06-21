SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian banks are prepared to withstand a surge in the number of bankruptcy protection filings, as their level of outstanding loan-loss provisions top minimum regulatory thresholds, the president of industry group Febraban said on Tuesday.

Shares of Brazil's largest listed banks slumped on concern a decision by phone carrier Oi SA on Monday to seek creditor protection would force lenders to raise loan-loss provisions sharply. Banks are not facing serious shortcomings stemming from corporate insolvencies, Febraban President Murilo Portugal said at an event. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)