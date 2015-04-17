SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazilian banks face rising
risks of litigation due to an anti-corruption investigation of
the country's tax appeal board CARF, adding to a wave of legal
cases that could threaten lenders' bottom lines, Fitch Ratings
said on Friday.
The far-reaching probe of tax evasion and bribes allegedly
paid to CARF board members follows a corruption investigation at
state-run oil company Petrobras and a landmark
savings account case dating back more than two decades.
Led by senior director Claudio Gallina, Fitch analysts said
it was too early to tell the outcome of the new tax evasion
probe, but it clearly meant higher legal costs for the
private-sector banks rumored to be under investigation.
"In most cases, tax dispute reversals would not likely be
material credit negatives for the banks," they wrote. "However,
the burdensome and lengthy legal process in Brazil could prolong
these disputes for years, adding operational costs."
The Fitch analysts noted that authorities have not said
which institutions are being targeted, and all of the banks
named in local press reports have denied any wrongdoing.
Last month, police raided the offices of the tax appeals
board in Brasilia as well as the homes and offices of tax
consultants and lawyers suspected of acting as intermediaries.
They also raided the headquarters of Banco Safra SA
, Brazil's eighth largest bank, owned by
Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra and his family,
according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.
"Overall, if a bank's involvement in a corruption scheme is
proven, it could cause serious reputational damage to the
franchise and lead to risk aversion from investors and clients,
ultimately resulting in pressure on its ratings," Fitch analysts
wrote.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)