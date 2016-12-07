BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event
SAO PAULO Dec 7 The issue of designing effective instruments that protect long-term foreign investors from excess currency volatility in Brazil is crucial to attracting capital for infrastructure in coming years, a financial industry group said on Wednesday.
Financial institutions are currently discussing how to create hedging instruments for those types of investments, in which foreign funds and companies place money in Brazil for a long period, said José Eduardo Laloni, a director at the group known as Anbima. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Reese Ewing)
* First Business announces an increase in its quarterly dividend
* Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26 at $44.25 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kb5fP5) Further company coverage: