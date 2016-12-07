SAO PAULO Dec 7 The issue of designing effective instruments that protect long-term foreign investors from excess currency volatility in Brazil is crucial to attracting capital for infrastructure in coming years, a financial industry group said on Wednesday.

Financial institutions are currently discussing how to create hedging instruments for those types of investments, in which foreign funds and companies place money in Brazil for a long period, said José Eduardo Laloni, a director at the group known as Anbima. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Reese Ewing)