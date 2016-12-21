SAO PAULO Dec 21 Carlos Takahashi, former head of state bank Banco do Brasil SA's asset management arm, will lead financial industry group Instituto Brain, founded six years ago to promote Brazil as a global financial hub.

Takahashi has spent four decades at Banco do Brasil , leading areas such as asset management, private banking and trading.

One of Brain's projects is to enhance financial integration within Latin American stock exchanges. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)