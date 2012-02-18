RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 18 Brazil's government is pressuring state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA and state-owned Caixa Economica Federal to cut their interest rates, a move aimed at stimulating the economy and forcing non-government financial institutions to boost lending, the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

The government wants private sector banks such as Banco Bradesco and Itau Unibanco Holding to lend more after Banco do Brasil and Caixa expanded credit in late 2011 and the central bank cut the country's benchmark rate to 10.5 percent, Estado said on Saturday.

Brazil put similar pressure on government banks in the wake of the 2008 U.S. banking crisis to keep the Brazilian economy moving as world credit markets seized up, the paper reported.

Private sector banks followed suit by cutting lending margins to avoid losing clients to Banco do Brasil and Caixa, Estado said. While controlled by the government, Banco do Brasil has private shareholders and is traded on stock markets.

The move to cut lending rates comes as the central bank prepares to hold hearings on a plan to strengthen banking security by increasing banks' capital requirements to 13 percent of assets by 2017 from 11 percent today under the so-called Basel III international banking standards. (Reporting By Jeb Blount)