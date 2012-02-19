RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 19 Brazilian banks
increased reserves against potential default by 21 percent in
2011 to 115 billion reais ($67.3 billion) as Brazilian consumers
struggled to manage record debt levels, the Correio Braziliense
newspaper said on Sunday on its website.
Banks' provisions against bad debt rose higher than in 2008
when the U.S. banking crisis led to a worldwide credit crunch,
Correio reported, citing figures from Brazil's central bank.
An increase in benchmark interest rates in the first eight
months of 2011 increased pressure on borrowers, Correio said,
citing Roberto Luis Troster, an economist with Delta
Consultoria, a Sao Paulo economic consultancy.
After an expansion of credit in 2009 and 2010, Brazilian
families are spending about half of their incomes to service
debt, the paper reported.
The default rate on consumer credit in Brazil is 7.3 percent
of loans with the highest default rates among so-called "Class
A" consumers, higher-income individuals who are generally
considered to have the lowest risk of default, Correio said.
Non-government banks raised bad debt provisions 26 percent
in 2011 while state-led and state-owned banks raised their
provisions 14 percent, the paper reported. Brazilian banks
raised provisions 25 percent and foreign banks 28 percent.
Brazil's government is pressuring state-led Banco do Brasil
and state-owned Caixa Economica Federal to cut
lending rates, a move aimed at expanding credit and encouraging
private sector banks to lower costs for borrowers, the Estado de
S. Paulo newspaper reported on Saturday.
($1.00=1.71 reais)
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)