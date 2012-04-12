* Finance minister says banks have room to lower rates

* Gov't aims to stoke consumer spending to aid recovery

* Private-sector banks cautious due to high delinquencies

* Gov't bets on state-run banks to lower credit costs

BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's government toughened its tone and demanded on Thursday that private-sector banks bolster lending and lower interest rates to add momentum to a still feeble recovery in Latin America's top economy.

But caution on the part of banks such as Itau Unibanco and Banco Bradesco has persisted because of high consumer and company delinquencies.

Brazilian policymakers have cut the central bank's key Selic rate to near record lows, increased subsidized corporate lending and lowered the cost of consumer credit offered by giant state-owned banks.

Still, bank lending has slowed and the spread -- the difference between the interest that banks charge for loans and the interest they pay on deposits -- has continued to widen, according to central bank data.

"Banks have space to reduce interest rates and increase the volume of credit," Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Brasilia, adding that local banks are "the world's spread champions."

President Dilma Rousseff has said the country's high spreads are "inexplicable."

Mantega and other government officials met banking executives this week to persuade them to roll out more credit.

In exchange for more and cheaper credit, private-sector banks demand the government cut financial taxes, allow new products and lower the minimum reserve levels commercial banks are required to maintain at the central bank.

"Its hard to say if the government will be able to get private-sector banks to lower costs," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "The government's best option seems to be to continue to influence the market via state-held banks."

More disbursements by state-controlled banks helped lending rebound in February after a slight dip in the previous month, central bank data showed.

State-run Banco do Brasil, the country's largest lender, and Caixa Economica Federal have stepped up lending and cut interest rates as a way to get other banks to cheapen credit.

The central bank expects lending to expand 15 percent in 2012 and for companies and individuals to gradually become current on their debts later in the year.

Government officials are expressing concern that a slowdown in consumer spending could undermine a flurry of stimulus measures aimed at helping a struggling industrial sector. (Reporting By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)