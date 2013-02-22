SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazil will give
private-sector banks more direct access to government-subsidized
loans destined for infrastructure projects, newspapers said on
Friday, as the country seeks 250 billion reais ($127 billion) in
road, rail and port investments.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega will announce the new funding
options in New York next week as part of a road show for a wave
of government concessions, Folha de S.Paulo reported without
saying how it obtained the information.
The financing mechanism may cut out state development bank
BNDES, which has traditionally passed government funds to other
banks at a higher cost or spread. New funds for infrastructure
investments could come from the compulsory deposits currently
held by the central bank, Estado de S.Paulo reported, citing an
unnamed member of the government's economic team.
A finance ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on the
reports.