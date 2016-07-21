(Recasts to add details, company denial, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, July 21 Shares in Brazil's largest
listed banks posted their biggest decline in a month on Thursday
on concerns about the financial health of Odebrecht SA, the
engineering group that is embroiled in a large corruption
scandal, despite a denial by the company that it would seek an
accommodation with creditors.
In a statement, Odebrecht denied plans to seek an
in-court reorganization, as reported by financial blog Brazil
Journal earlier on Thursday. Ongoing negotiations with banks as
well as efforts to sell assets "continue to be positive," the
statement said.
The blog, which did not cite any sources, fanned worries
over the outlook for banks, which face a deluge of requests from
companies to restructure up from 100 billion reais ($30 billion)
in problematic loans. Brazil's banking industry has struggled
with a harsh recession and record delinquencies this year.
A stock index grouping banking and financial shares trading
in the São Paulo Stock Exchange dropped as much as 2.1
percent on the report. The index recouped part of the losses
after Odebrecht denied the report, and was trading down 1.0
percent at 6,095 in late afternoon trading.
With Brazilian bankruptcy filings doubling this year and the
economy poised to contract for a second straight year, lenders
are giving more repayment time, cutting borrowing costs and
extending maturities for small and large corporate borrowers
alike. Banks had about 130 billion reais in refinanced and
restructured loans on their books last year.
Preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the
nation's largest bank by market value, shed 1.3 percent to 33.96
reais. Those of Banco Bradesco SA fell 0.7 percent,
while common shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA
dropped 1.7 percent on Thursday.
Odebrecht, which has about 100 billion reais in obligations,
borrowed heavily in the past decade as it expanded its business
into defense, shipbuilding and biofuels. It currently ranks as
Brazil's largest private-sector employer.
Reuters reported in April that Odebrecht entered talks with
banks to refinance up to 35 billion reais in loans, following
the involvement of Latin America's largest engineering group in
a major corruption scandal that curtailed access to funding.
While some asset sales have succeeded, others have hit a snag as
a result of the scandal.
Lenders may slow the disbursement of a $4.125 billion loan
to Peruvian gas pipeline operator Gasoducto Sur Peruano GSP SA
until Odebrecht fully exits the project overseeing the
construction of the pipelines, three people said.
($1 = 3.2864 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Clive McKeef)