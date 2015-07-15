SAO PAULO, July 15 Brazil, saddled with slumping
tax revenue and a swelling budget deficit, is considering
auctioning off to commercial banks the right to run federal
government payrolls for as many as 600,000 civil servants, Valor
Econômico newspaper said on Wednesday.
The government expects to launch details of the plan by
August, with a formal auction taking place around October, Valor
said, without saying how it obtained the information. The
government is also considering auctioning off the right to run
lotteries, although that plan is in very early stages, the
newspaper added.
According to Valor, the government expects to raise 312
million reais ($99 million) with the plan. Efforts to contact
the finance ministry for comment were unsuccessful.
Commercial banks eye the business as bolstering their
strategy of cross-selling financial services to public servants,
who generally tend to remain on their jobs for longer periods
than their counterparts in the private sector. The last time the
government carried out such a payroll management auction was
last August.
In recent years, banks have learned to rely more on
cross-selling, an activity by which it offers services other
than credit to account holders, from investment advisory to
insurance and credit card programs. Currently, fee income has
become the largest source of revenue outside interest income for
the largest players in the country's domestic banking system.
($1 = 3.1566 Brazilian reais)
