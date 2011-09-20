* Rate information may help companies negotiate with banks

* Central bank aims to boost system's competitiveness

* Brazil average "prime" rate higher than others abroad

BRASILIA, Sept 20 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday published for the first time the "prime" interest rate granted to low-risk corporate clients in a bid to boost transparency and competitiveness in the banking system.

Brazilian companies face some of the highest interest rate spreads of any major economy, which some entrepreneurs say undermines their competitiveness abroad.

The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point interest rate cut in August on fears that the deteriorating global economy could affect Brazil. Brazil's benchmark rate now stands at 12 percent. [ID:nN1E78706G]

Information about the rates charged by competitors may help companies better negotiate loan conditions.

The average prime rate in Brazil is higher than that of other major economies like the United States, the central bank said in its financial stability report. However, the spread -- or difference between the prime rate and that of its own central bank -- is similar to levels seen abroad.

Brazil's average prime rate was 16.2 percent, the bank said after measuring data from January 2005 to April 2011. That compares to 6 percent in BRICS peers China, and to Russia's 11.4 percent. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)