BRASILIA, Sept 20 Brazilian banks have "negligible" exposure to bad sovereign debt and stress tests show they are prepared to withstand any downturn in the global economy, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Europe's sovereign debt woes have rattled global financial markets, and particularly confidence over French banks in recent weeks.

"Our stress tests give us comfort and peace of mind that the Brazilian (financial) system is very resilient and safe in the face of an adverse scenario," central bank director Anthero Meirelles told reporters.

Brazilian banks have just began to seek expansion abroad as a way to diversify their business, which mostly focused on the local market.

Top banks like Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) have seen their stocks fall this year on worries of accelerating inflation and a credit downturn in Latin America's biggest economy.

Brazilian banks benefit from some of the highest interest rate spreads anywhere. Credit card rates can exceed 170 percent a year.

Banks also charge their low-risk corporate clients higher rates than its peers in other BRICS' economies and the United States, the bank said also on Tuesday.

The bank published for the first time the "prime" interest rate granted to low-risk clients in a bid to boost transparency and competitiveness in the banking system.

Brazilian companies face some of the highest interest rate spreads of any major economy, which some entrepreneurs say undermines their competitiveness abroad.

The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point interest rate cut in August on fears that the deteriorating global economy could affect Brazil. Brazil's benchmark rate now stands at 12 percent. [ID:nN1E78706G]

The average prime rate in Brazil is higher than that of other major economies like the United States, the central bank said in its financial stability report.

However, the spread -- or difference between the prime rate and that of its own central bank -- is similar to levels seen abroad.

Brazil's average prime rate was 16.2 percent, the bank said after measuring data from January 2005 to April 2011. That compares to 6 percent in BRICS peers China, and to Russia's 11.4 percent.

Information about the rates charged by competitors may help companies better negotiate loan conditions.

