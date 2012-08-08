* Spread declines insufficient, Mantega tells banks

* Mantega says state lenders could do more

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazil's finance minister urged private sector and state-run banks to be more "proactive" and step up lending at cheaper borrowing costs because recent cuts in rates and loan spreads have failed to revive credit and jumpstart the economy, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, who declined to be quoted because of the sensitive nature of the talks, Minister Guido Mantega told senior executives from Brazil's largest banks that there was room to cut spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks lend and pay depositors for their savings.

"It was a kind demand from him," one of the sources said, referring to the tone in which Mantega spoke to the bankers. The sources said Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini was also present.

President Dilma Rousseff is looking for ways to revive Latin America's biggest economy, which has barely grown in the past year.

Rousseff has publicly urged banks to reduce Brazil's lending rates, which are some of the world's highest. Spreads have come down, but not as steeply as the benchmark Selic rate, and Rousseff's aggressive lobbying has also led to grumbling among banking executives that she is unfairly micromanaging, and even bullying, the private sector.

Persistent government pressure on private banks to reduce lending rates has contributed to a 16 percent decline in banking shares since April.

Bankers have also sought to protect revenue by increasing fees and slowing the decline in spreads for some loan products.

Mantega and Tombini met with representatives from Itaú Unibanco Holding, Banco Bradesco, Banco Santander Brasil, Citibank, HSBC Holdings , Banco Safra and BTG Pactual. Officials from state-run Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal also attended.

"The government believes there is still room for credit conditions to improve, which is necessary to speed up the economic recovery," a second source said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; additional reporting and writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)