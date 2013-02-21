BRASILIA Feb 21 The Brazilian central bank said
on Thursday it will unify and simplify reserve requirement rules
in a bid to slash regulation costs for banks operating in the
country.
The measures will not have an impact on economic growth, a
central bank official said. The official asked not to be named
due to internal regulation. The measures will take effect in
coming weeks.
As part of the measures the bank will cut the cost of its
liquidity line for one day to the Selic rate plus 1 percent,
from the Selic over 6 percent. The rate for operations of up to
15 days will be lowered to the Selic plus 2 percent, from Selic
plus 4 percent.
Earlier this week, the central bank announced a program to
reduce regulation costs for banks under its supervision.
The bank also announced a reduction in the financial costs
for institutions that fail to comply with reserve requirements
-- or the amount of deposits banks have to hold in the central
bank as reserves.
The new regulations will also simplify and unify rules of
compliance on reserves requirements for demand deposits.
