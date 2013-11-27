BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Nov 27 Brazil's Supreme
Court on Wednesday begins reviewing a two-decade old case on
savings accounts that could cost banks almost one-third of their
market value and throw a wrench into Latin America's largest
economy.
Government officials have warned of potential litigation
losses for state-run and private-sector banks stemming from
lawsuits filed by savings account holders in the late 1980s and
early 1990s. Plaintiffs allege banks failed to pay fair
remuneration on deposits during those years, when hyperinflation
led the government to peg savings rates to a number of different
indexes.
The case highlights the legal uncertainties that haunt the
economy in Brazil, where tax disputes frequently force companies
into years of costly litigation. A ruling in favor of depositors
could cost banks up to 150 billion reais ($65.16 billion),
according to government estimates, though some legal experts and
political analysts doubt the court would award such a large
settlement. Some have even speculated that the court might not
rule on the case for months, perhaps even longer.
If the court does rule quickly, a decision in favor of
depositors would be bad news for President Dilma Rousseff and
her attempts to jump-start Brazil's slow-moving economy ahead of
next year's presidential race, in which she is expected to run
for a second four-year term.
Since much of the impact would be on state-run lenders, the
ruling could fan government spending and increase the
possibility of a sovereign rating downgrade, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said.
A ruling against banks "will cause huge damage to growth,
throw the financial system into chaos and bring about enormous
systemic risks," Antonio Delfim Netto, a former finance minister
and an advisor to Rousseff, told Reuters.
Over the last few weeks, Rousseff has dispatched some of her
cabinet ministers to lobby supreme court justices to drop or
delay the case, a source told Reuters. And although most
analysts expect the court to rule in favor of banks or delay a
decision until 2014, the risk of a decision against them is not
negligible.
The landmark case has raised fears among investors that a
decision to compensate depositors would not only hamper banks'
capital position, but also hurt the real economy by slashing the
supply of credit. Banks could reduce lending by 1 trillion reais
in the worst-case scenario, the central bank estimates.
In a rare sign of political unity, a group of former central
bankers and finance ministers led by former President Fernando
Henrique Cardoso wrote a letter to the Supreme Court warning of
the impact ruling against banks could have on the country's
financial and economic stability.
UNCERTAINTY
Shares of Brazil's four-largest listed banks have shed 4
percent since local media last week rang alarm bells over the
potential impact of the ruling. Some research groups calculate
total losses ranging from 18 billion reais to 600 billion reais,
according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Febraban, the industry group representing commercial banks,
said lenders should not be penalized because they followed the
law. Officials at Febraban declined to provide estimates for
potential losses.
The claims for potential damages differ, with justices
unlikely to stick to one line of reasoning because of the
inherent differences in each policy plan. Government pressure on
the court to protect banks could muddy the process, analysts
said.
"Given the numerous uncertainties, the impact of a Supreme
Court decision on individual banks is difficult to measure,"
said Carlos Macedo, Goldman Sachs' senior banking analyst in São
Paulo.
More than two-thirds of potential losses relate to the
impact of so-called policy plans I and II implemented during the
1990-1992 presidency of Fernando Collor de Mello, with the
remaining stemming from the so-called Bresser and Verão plans
during José Sarney's 1985-1989 administration.
At the time, Brazil's economy was besieged by runaway
inflation. The successive economic plans under Sarney and Collor
sought to tame inflation but ultimately failed, pushing Brazil
further into a tailspin until the creation of the real currency
in 1994 finally brought stability.
According to Daniel Sasson, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities, the court has hinted it may rule against depositors
in the Collor I and II plans, in line with prior lower court
rulings. For the Bresser and Verão plans, odds are against the
banks, he noted, meaning that their total exposure could be
closer to 45 billion reais.
GOVERNMENT FINANCES
State-run Caixa Econômica Federal, the largest
recipient of savings in Brazil, could be the most exposed to a
negative ruling, according to HSBC Securities. Banco do Brasil
SA, also controlled by the federal government and the
nation's biggest lender by assets, would suffer as well.
The private-sector banks facing significant losses include
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
, Banco Santander Brasil SA and the local
unit of HSBC Holdings Plc.
A victory for depositors could heavily impact federal
government finances at a time when public accounts are under
scrutiny from investors, said Carlos Thadeu de Freitas, a former
central bank director between 1986 and 1990.
The National Treasury might have to award emergency loans to
state banks, while the central bank might have to figure out
ways for private-sector lenders to remain well capitalized, the
analysts added.
"A negative decision could have a systemic impact in the
banking system that would exponentially raise the cost of
credit," Freitas said.