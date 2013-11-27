SAO PAULO Nov 27 The majority of Brazil's
Federal Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to delay the final
decision on a case pitting thousands of depositors against
domestic banks over the remuneration of their savings until the
start of next year.
Justices at the Brasilia-based court agreed to begin
hearings on the case immediately.
The court, known as STF, is reviewing a two-decade old case
on savings accounts that could cost banks almost one-third of
their market value and throw a wrench into Latin America's
largest economy. Plaintiffs allege banks failed to pay fair
remuneration on deposits during those years, when hyperinflation
led the government to peg savings rates to a number of different
indexes. Banks have repeatedly said they followed the law.