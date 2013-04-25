BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
SAO PAULO, April 25 Antitrust issues could hamper any attempt among Brazil's largest commercial banks to merge, said on Thursday the outgoing chief executive of Banco Santander Brasil SA - a recent target of takeover speculation.
Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign lender, had no takeover talks with a rival over the past three years, said CEO Marcial Portela Álvarez at a news conference. Media reports last year said larger rival Banco Bradesco SA could bid for all of Santander Brasil; both companies denied the reports at the time.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.