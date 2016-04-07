BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 7 Banks in Brazil will
step up loan refinancing deals with corporate borrowers this
year, the central bank said in a Thursday report, as the impact
of the harshest recession in over a century and escalating
political turmoil hamper the ability of factories, shops and
farmers to repay their debts.
According to the central bank's semi-annual financial
stability report, lenders are having a harder time predicting
default trends amid an uncertain economic outlook for Latin
America's largest economy. Defaults may keep climbing this year,
offsetting the benefits of higher borrowing costs, and may force
banks to implement even more prudent loan-loss provisioning
policies, the report said.
