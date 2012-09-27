* Union workers plan to return to work Thursday
* Itau, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil workers ok pact
* Contract offers 7.5 percent wage increase, benefits
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Employees at all but one
of B razil's banks v oted to approve a 7.5 percent wage increase
and will return to work Thursday, ending a nine-day strike, the
national bank workers' union confederation said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Workers at state-owned Caixa Economica Federal in
Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, the capital Brasilia and six other
states turned down the latest proposal from Fenaban, the
National Banking Federation, and will remain on strike, the
union confederation said.
Unionized e mployees will return to work at state- run Banco
do Brasil SA and all the country's non-state banks,
including Banco Bradesco SA and Itau-Unibanco Holding
SA, the local unit of Banco Santander SA.
The pay dispute coincided with a surge in loan delinquencies
and loan-related losses for banks after a sharp slowdown in
Brazil's once-booming economy.
The financial industry faces pressure from Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff to cut borrowing costs to help revive
the economy.
"With mobilization and strikes, bank workers have won nine
years of consecutive real increases in salary," said Carlos
Cordeiro, president of the confederation, known as Contraf-CUT
said.
Fenaban had originally offered a 6 percent raise, according
to Contraf-CUT. T he union countered with a 10 percent increase.
Si nce 2004, the average bank worker's wage, adjusted for
inflation, has jumped 13.2 percent, whi le the min imum salary for
unionized bank workers incr eased 36 percent.
Workers who approved the Fenaban offer will also receive a
larger share of the banks' profits and a dditional support i f
they are fo rced to leave their jobs for health reasons.
The banks also agreed to look at new security measures to
protect employees and clients from robberies and to pay workers
for the days they were out on strike.