BRASILIA May 22 The Brazilian government on
Friday announced a raise in income tax on banks to 20 percent
from 15 percent, in an expected move to lift revenues to curb
its swollen budget deficit and regain investor confidence.
In a decree published in the official gazette, President
Dilma Rousseff hiked the so-called CSLL tax, a levy on the
profits of companies used to contribute to the social security
system.
The measure takes effect on the first day of the fourth
month following the decree's publication.
Faced with dwindling revenues Rousseff is also considering
other tax increases as she scrambles to meet an elusive fiscal
goal this year and avoid losing Brazil's coveted
investment-grade rating.
The government is expected to collect up to 4 billion reais
($1.31 billion) a year with the tax increase.
Later on Friday the government is expected to unveil a hefty
freeze on some budgeted expenditures to show its commitment to
fiscal austerity after years of lavish spending under Rousseff
that eroded public accounts.
The tax hike is expected to add to current industry
headwinds, ranging from a recession to fallout from a corruption
scandal involving the largest state company and major
engineering firms, analysts said.
The shares of Brazilian leading banks Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA, Banco Bradesco SA and state-controlled
Banco do Brasil SA fell in April on reports the
government was planning to raise the CSLL levy.
The increase will also affect credit cooperatives, savings
and loan associations and leasing companies, according to the
gazette.
($1 = 3.0427 Brazilian reais)
