SAO PAULO Aug 25 A Brazilian ruling party
senator who has pushed for higher taxes on bank profits decided
on Tuesday to ease terms of her original proposal.
Senator Gleisi Hoffmann of the Workers' Party proposed in a
draft bill that banks, insurers and financial services providers
pay a so-called social contribution tax on net income of 20
percent, up from the current 15 percent. Earlier this month she
had proposed a rate of 23 percent.
Financial shares rose on the news, with Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, the nation's largest bank by market
value, adding 2 percent.
