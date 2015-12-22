BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday that he sees no need to inject capital into debt-laden Petroleo Brasileiro SA as new management of the state-run oil company recovers its finances.

"I don't think it is necessary to inject capital in Petrobras. That is a an extreme measure and we are far from that," Barbosa said in a teleconference with foreign media. "I think market solutions are better solutions." (Reporting by Alonso Soto)