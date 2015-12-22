(Adds Barbosa comments on government debts, context in paragraphs 3-9)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's new finance minister, Nelson Barbosa, said on Tuesday that he sees no need to inject capital into debt-laden Petroleo Brasileiro SA as new management of the state-run oil company seeks to revive its finances.

"I don't think it is necessary to inject capital in Petrobras. That is an extreme measure and we are far from that," Barbosa said in a teleconference with foreign media. "I think market solutions are better solutions."

His position on Petrobras, as the company is known, echoed that of his predecessor, Joaquim Levy. There has been growing pressure from market players for measures to rescue the company, which is reeling from a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal and slumping world oil prices.

Since being appointed on Friday Barbosa has sought to calm investors, promising to continue with Levy's belt-tightening drive to overcome a fiscal crisis that cost Brazil its hard-won investment-grade rating.

After falling to its lowest rate against the U.S. dollar in two and a half months, the real rebounded on Tuesday as traders scooped up the battered currency. However, skepticism about Barbosa's commitment to fiscal austerity lingered, traders said. The new minister is a leftist and close aide of President Dilma Rousseff.

Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist known as a fiscal hawk, left the administration amid public disagreements with Rousseff over the size of next year's budget cuts.

Barbosa took office on Monday and one of the first items on his agenda before the end of the year is the payment of 57 billion reais ($14.28 billion) in debts the government holds with state-run banks.

Barbosa said the government will repay those debts as "soon as possible" and is considering issuing new paper or using the treasury's account at the central bank to honor its debt.

"This is a government decision that will be done without impacting short-term interest rates or money markets," Barbosa said. ($1 = 3.9903 Brazilian reais)