BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 21 Brazilian oil company OGX , controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, plans to appeal a judge's decision to deny bankruptcy protection to its foreign subsidiaries, the company's lawyer said on Thursday.
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results