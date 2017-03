BRASILIA Oct 15 A unit of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's iron-ore mining company MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA made an "urgent" bankruptcy protection petition before a Brazilian court on Wednesday.

MMX Sudeste Mineracao SA made the request after negotiations with creditors and efforts to seek new investors failed, MMX said in a filing. (Reporting by Bruno Marfinati; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Ken Wills)