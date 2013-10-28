SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazilian energy company Eneva SA has agreed on a put option to buy a 66.7 percent stake in gas fields owned by OGX Maranhao for 200 million reais ($90.9 million) if parent firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA goes bankrupt, Eneva said in a filing on Monday.

Eneva was formerly known as MPX Energia SA and was part of tycoon Eike Batista's now-crumbling EBX empire. Batista still controls OGX.