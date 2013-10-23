RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Eneva SA, the
Brazilian electricity-generation company controlled by Germany's
E.ON, began commercial operations at its third
natural gas-fired power plant in Brazil's northeast, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Parnaiba III plant, which adds a new source of revenue
to the company formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista, can produce 169 megawatts of electricity.
The plant boosts Eneva's generation capacity in the Parnaiba
region of Maranhão state to 845 megawatts. Its gas consumption
will rise to 5.5 million cubic meters a day.
Batista ceded control of Eneva, formerly known as MPX
Energia SA, to E.ON earlier this year, after a collapse in the
share prices of companies in his EBX energy, oil, mining, port
and shipbuilding group. The collapse left the former billionaire
without new sources of cash for investment.
Batista-controlled OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA
receives the bulk of the revenue from Eneva's gas
purchases.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)