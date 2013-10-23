(Adds detail about Eneva shareholders, Batista stake reduction,
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Eneva SA, the
Brazilian electricity-generation company led by Germany's E.ON
, began commercial operations at its third natural
gas-fired power plant in Brazil's northeast, the company said on
Wednesday in a statement.
The Parnaiba III plant, which adds a new source of revenue
to the company founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, can
produce 169 megawatts of electricity.
The plant boosts Eneva's generation capacity in the Parnaiba
region of Maranhão state to 845 megawatts. Its gas consumption
will rise to 5.5 million cubic meters a day.
Batista ceded control and his chairmanship of Eneva,
formerly known as MPX Energia SA, to E.ON earlier this year
after a collapse in the share prices of companies in his EBX
energy, oil, mining, port and shipbuilding group. The sellof
triggered a breakup of EBX and left the former billionaire
without new sources of cash for investment.
E.ON is the lead shareholder in Eneva with 38 percent.
Batista has 27 percent. Despite Batista's stake and a public
shareholder agreement that says he has a say in operations,
Eneva "is fully controlled by E.ON," a source with direct
knowledge of Eneva and EBX's arrangements told Reuters in July.
Reducing or eliminating Batista's control over and
association with his troubled companies has been a key plank in
negotiations to restructure his companies. Many past, current
and future investors consider him directly responsible for the
EBX Group's spectacular rise and fall.
Batista-controlled OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA
receives the bulk of the revenue from Eneva's gas
purchases.
