RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, the Brazilian oil company
controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, sought court
protection from creditors on Wednesday in Latin America's
largest-ever corporate bankruptcy filing, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
If a bankruptcy court approved the request, OGX would have
60 days to come up with a corporate restructuring plan. The
company's creditors - which include Pacific Investment
Management Co, the California-based bond fund known as Pimco,
and U.S.-based investment fund BlackRock Inc, among
others - would then have 30 days to endorse or reject the plan.