RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazilian mining company
MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA is in exclusive talks
with Trafigura Beheer BV and Mubadala Development Co to sell
control of its Porto Sudeste iron ore port near Rio de Janeiro,
MMX said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
MMX is controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.
The companies have four weeks to work out a final contract,
the statement said. Under preliminary agreements, Trafigura and
Mubadala would buy $400 million of new stock in MMX Porto
Sudeste Ltda, MMX's port subsidiary.
