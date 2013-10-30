Oct 30 OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the
Brazilian oil company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, sought
court protection from creditors on Wednesday in Latin America's largest-ever
corporate bankruptcy filing.
The request came after OGX failed to reach an agreement with creditors to
renegotiate part of its $5.1 billion debt load.
Click on the links below to see the stories.
LATEST NEWS
> Batista's OGX files for bankruptcy protection in Brazil
BREAKINGVIEWS
> Even bankruptcy can't subdue Batista's swagger
INSIGHT
> Delays, clashes hinder attempts to salvage Batista's OGX
> As Brazil's Batista falters, Rio dream does too
FACTBOX
> The dismantling of Eike Batista's industrial empire
> Charting OGX's path through Brazil bankruptcy process
(Compiled by Richard Chang)